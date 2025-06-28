Ukrainian Air Force comments on reports of first-ever Russian "guided bomb attack" on Dnipro

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that a Russian tactical aircraft launched an aerial asset from the territory of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The asset travelled over 100 km before being shot down in the suburbs of the city of Dnipro.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are commenting on the reports of 'a guided bomb attack' on Dnipro!

Around 11:30, an aerial asset launched from an enemy tactical aircraft was detected in the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The target flew over 100 km and was shot down by air defences near the city of Dnipro.

The type of the asset will be established after examining its debris at the crash site."

Details: Earlier, social media reports claimed that a Russian guided aerial bomb had reached Dnipro for the first time.

Updated: Meanwhile, Lysak reported that a Grom-1, a modern Russian projectile he described as a "missile bomb", had been shot down in the suburbs of Dnipro.

Quote from Lysak: "An explosion heard in the Dnipro suburbs was the response of our air defence system. I am grateful to the defenders of the sky for shooting down the latest Grom-1 missile bomb."

Updated: Colonel Ihnat said that it is not yet possible to identify the type of the downed target, but that experts will investigate.

Quote from Ihnat: "Now, experts will establish what type of target has been shot down. It's impossible to say for sure right now, but there is a procedure for identifying debris. Sometimes it is difficult to do this if the target is broken into small pieces. However, given the high-profile nature of the incident, experts will try to find out what kind of aerial target it was because there are already different versions on Telegram channels and in communications. Apparently, guys from the air defence unit have said something and may have informed the local authorities slightly in advance. Nevertheless, the possibility that it was a new type of weapon is not being ruled out."

