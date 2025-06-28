All Sections
Zelenskyy hails Trump meeting at NATO Summit as productive

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 15:47
Zelenskyy hails Trump meeting at NATO Summit as productive
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the spirit of his 25 June meeting with US President Donald Trump as "productive", noting that future contacts will continue at the government level.

Source: Zelenskyy’s press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There was a good meeting with President Trump, the topics were as broad as possible. We discussed all the issues that are interesting, primarily related to Patriot systems, how to protect our skies and other steps related to the negotiation process, as well as the direction of sanctions, our bilateral relations after the signing of the relevant agreement. That is, the spectrum is wide...

It seems to me that the spirit of the conversation itself was productive. So it’s a good signal."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that further negotiations between Ukraine and the US will proceed at the government level.

"Next, we agreed that the defense ministers, the secretary of state and the minister of foreign affairs, the head of my office and his colleagues from the American side will communicate at their level. When it comes to economic issues, our first deputy prime minister will communicate with Treasury Secretary Bessent and a few other American counterparts," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "it is important that both parties work".

Background

  • On 25 June 2025, during the NATO summit in The Hague, US President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • Zelenskyy described the meeting as "meaningful", noting that he discussed "all really important issues" with Trump.
  • Trump said he did not discuss a ceasefire with Zelenskyy, adding that he "just wanted to know how he’s doing".

ZelenskyyTrump
