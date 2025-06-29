All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts come under combined Russian attack

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 03:18
Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts come under combined Russian attack
Explosion. Stock photo: Social media

The Russians have attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Oblast, damaging businesses.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Air Force of Ukraine

Details: Fedorov reported that a missile strike had damaged a production facility of a Zaporizhzhia business.

Advertisement:

Kohut noted that one business in the Kremenchuk district was also attacked. The strike caused a fire.

The Air Force reported a UAV and missile attack on Kremenchuk.

Background: On the night of 28-29 June, Russia scrambled MiG-31Ks from Savasleika airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Tu-95MS bombers took off from Russia’s Olenya airfield while Russia also attacked Ukraine using drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZaporizhzhiaPoltava OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians damage industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia – photos
Five people injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: three fires, warehouses destroyed, windows shattered – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: