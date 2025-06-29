Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts come under combined Russian attack
The Russians have attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Oblast, damaging businesses.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Air Force of Ukraine
Details: Fedorov reported that a missile strike had damaged a production facility of a Zaporizhzhia business.
Kohut noted that one business in the Kremenchuk district was also attacked. The strike caused a fire.
The Air Force reported a UAV and missile attack on Kremenchuk.
Background: On the night of 28-29 June, Russia scrambled MiG-31Ks from Savasleika airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Tu-95MS bombers took off from Russia’s Olenya airfield while Russia also attacked Ukraine using drones.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!