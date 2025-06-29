All Sections
Russia launches large-scale combined attack on Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 05:06
Russia launches large-scale combined attack on Ukraine
MiG-31K. Stock photo

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles and deployed Tu-95MS strategic bombers and MiG-31K aircraft on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "A MiG-31K took off from the Savasleyka airbase."

Details: Prior to that, Russia had carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine using drones, Kalibr missiles and cruise missiles.

Three Tu-95MS bombers also took off from the Olenya airbase in Russia.

An air-raid warning was issued across all of Ukraine, with explosions heard in various oblasts and air defence systems responding to targets.

Update: At 03:40, the Air Force reported another MiG-31K had taken off from the Savasleyka airbase in Russia.

By around 05:00, the all-clear began to be given across the oblasts.

At 05:05, the Air Force confirmed that the threat had passed.

