Latest data shows 11 people injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast: children among them – photos

Latest data shows that 11 people, including two children, were injured in a Russian missile and drone attack on the city of Smila in Cherkasy Oblast on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Taburets: "Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of hostile attacks. Early reports indicate three people have been injured."

Details: Three nine-storey buildings, houses and cars were severely damaged in Smila. At least four educational institutions and a psychiatric hospital were affected. The academic building belonging to the National University of Food Technology, where junior bachelor’s graduates had celebrated their graduation the day before, was almost completely destroyed.

Background: At dawn on 29 June, Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration reported three casualties and "repercussions for civilian infrastructure" due to the Russian strikes.

