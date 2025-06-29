All Sections
Russians attack critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 05:50
Russians attack critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians targeted critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast during a combined attack.

Source: Kozytskyi on social media; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Details: Kozytskyi said that Lviv Oblast was under Russian attack by drones and cruise missiles.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Early reports indicate that there were no fatalities or casualties. I would like to thank our air defence forces for this. The occupiers were targeting the critical infrastructure of our oblast. All the appropriate services are working at the scene."

Updated: Sadovyi clarified that despite the complexity of this nighttime combined attack, not a single person was affected and no civilian buildings were damaged in Lviv.

Background: 

  • On the night of 28-29 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles and flew Tu-95MS bombers and MiG-31Ks during a combined attack.
  • Explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities, including Lviv.

