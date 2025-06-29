All Sections
Russians attack infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, fire breaks out

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 07:38
Russians attack infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, fire breaks out
Fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian army attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles and several groups of Shaheds on the night of 28-29 June, targeting an infrastructure facility and causing a fire.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kim said that the Russians had attacked the city with ballistic missiles at around 01:28 and from 02:56 with several groups of Shahed 131s/136s.

Quote from Kim: "An infrastructure facility was attacked. A fire broke out and was extinguished by firefighters. Warehouse buildings were damaged. There were no casualties".

