Russians attacked Ukraine with record 537 air assets overnight – Air Force of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 537 aerial assets on the night of 28-29 June, 249 of which were shot down and 226 disappeared from radar.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Air Force reports that the Russians launched:

477 attack UAVs (211 shot down and 225 disappeared from radar)

Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles;

Seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (one shot down);

41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (33 shot down and one disappeared from radar);

Five Kalibr cruise missiles (four shot down);

Three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Russian strikes were recorded in six places and the downed missiles and drones fell in eight locations.

