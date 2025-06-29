All Sections
Russians attacked Ukraine with record 537 air assets overnight – Air Force of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 08:58
Air defence. Stock photo: National Guard of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 537 aerial assets on the night of 28-29 June, 249 of which were shot down and 226 disappeared from radar.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Air Force reports that the Russians launched:

  • 477 attack UAVs (211 shot down and 225 disappeared from radar)
  • Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles;
  • Seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (one shot down);
  • 41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (33 shot down and one disappeared from radar);
  • Five Kalibr cruise missiles (four shot down);
  • Three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Russian strikes were recorded in six places and the downed missiles and drones fell in eight locations.  

