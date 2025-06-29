Two injured and buildings damaged in Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A morning attack by Russian UAVs on the town of Lebedyn in Sumy Oblast has left two people injured and damaged administrative and residential buildings.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: At around 10:30, Hryhorov reported that Russian forces had struck the Konotop and Lebedyn hromadas [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Later updates confirmed that in Lebedyn, two administrative buildings and 12 houses were damaged by Russian drone strikes. The city was attacked by three drones, one of which failed to detonate.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

In the afternoon, Hryhorov stated that the victims were a married couple – a 36-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. They sought medical assistance on their own.

Both were taken to hospital. The man was discharged after examination, while the woman remains under medical supervision in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, in the Konotop hromada, one of the drones hit the balcony of a multi-storey building. The residents were not injured.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The attacks also damaged residential buildings and infrastructure. In one of the villages, over 600 consumers were left without electricity due to the shelling.

Background: On the night of 28-29 June the Russians attacked Ukraine with 537 aerial assets, 249 of which were shot down and 226 disappeared from radar.

