Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to discuss sanctions on Russia and defence support

A Ukrainian delegation led by Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has arrived in the United States for meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump's team to discuss a range of issues.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yermak stated that in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation will discuss defence support and the situation on the battlefield, strengthening sanctions against Russia – including Senator Lindsey Graham’s proposed legislation.

The meetings will also address the agreement to establish an Investment Recovery Fund, bringing back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and Russian propaganda linked to church issues.

Quote: "There will be many meetings with representatives of both parties who support Ukraine and with President Donald Trump’s team. We will share the outcomes of the meetings in Istanbul and explain how Russia is stalling the ceasefire and negotiations to prolong the war."

Background:

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump does not rule out participating in a potential meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end Russia’s war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday 2 June that the Turkish side hopes to organise a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.

