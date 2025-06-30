All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack temporarily occupied Crimea: traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended – video

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 30 June 2025, 00:53
Drones attack temporarily occupied Crimea: traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended – video
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: Getty Images

Telegram channels have reported that temporarily occupied Crimea came under drone attack on the night of 29-30 June. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been completely suspended.

Source: Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) and other Crimean Telegram channels

Details: After 00:00, reports appeared on social media claiming that Russian air defence was responding near Kerch.

Advertisement:

Local residents claimed that Russian forces had scrambled military helicopters from the Kacha airbase.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been fully suspended and its lighting switched off.

There is currently no official information about any drones being downed or damage caused.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Crimeadrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Crimea
Ukraine's Security Service destroys three Russian helicopters and Pantsir-S1 air defence system in Crimea – photos, video
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
Crimean collaborator Zubkov, who stole animals from occupied territories, bitten by lion
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: