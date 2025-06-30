Drones attack temporarily occupied Crimea: traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended – video

Telegram channels have reported that temporarily occupied Crimea came under drone attack on the night of 29-30 June. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been completely suspended.

Source: Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) and other Crimean Telegram channels

Details: After 00:00, reports appeared on social media claiming that Russian air defence was responding near Kerch.

Advertisement:

Local residents claimed that Russian forces had scrambled military helicopters from the Kacha airbase.

Окупований Крим атакували БпЛА: рух Кримським мостом перекрито – соцмережіhttps://t.co/WkexAShWbc pic.twitter.com/N5cdI0EbxV — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) June 29, 2025

Meanwhile, traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been fully suspended and its lighting switched off.

There is currently no official information about any drones being downed or damage caused.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!