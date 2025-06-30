All Sections
Russian drones attack Kharkiv Oblast: eight injured, destruction and fires recorded – photos

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukMonday, 30 June 2025, 07:26
Russian drones attack Kharkiv Oblast: eight injured, destruction and fires recorded – photos
Emergency worker. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces conducted another drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 29-30 June, damaging civilian infrastructure in several settlements and causing fires. Four people have sought medical treatment.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Syniehubov reported that three settlements in Kharkiv Oblast had been affected by the attack.

A Russian drone strike damaged a civilian car service station in Pisochyn, causing a fire.

A civilian building was damaged and a fire broke out in Kurortne in the Chuhuiv district.

 
Firefighters inspecting the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A drone strike damaged a building and also caused a fire in Derhachi.

Syniehubov later reported that four people had been injured in Pisochyn.

 
Fire appliance
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine  

Updated: The State Emergency Service reported in the morning that eight people had been injured in Pisochyn, including one child.

Two fires broke out in Derhachi: a warehouse building of a private company caught fire, covering an area of 1,000 sq m, and a building belonging to an agricultural business burned over an area of 200 sq m.

The dining hall building of a sanatorium caught fire in Kurortne, with the blaze covering 300 sq m.

