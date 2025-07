Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 30 June.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Shahed attack. There are hits. Do not film or post anything online."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force warned of the threat of Russian attack drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!