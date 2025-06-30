Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources

The Ministry of National Unity, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, may be dissolved.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article

Details: One influential representative of the Servant of the People party stated: "It was a kind of 'craft' ministry. We gave it a try – it didn’t work. Maybe it’s not worth dragging it along any further. So far, there’s no final certainty that anything will change. The president and Yermak [Head of President's Office – ed.] have returned from their NATO and EU summits, and everything’s gone quiet. No one’s being pushed. We’ll see".

Advertisement:

The publication notes that the ministry was initially created to provide Chernyshov with a role in government and to establish engagement with Ukrainians abroad in the event of elections.

However, since early elections are not expected and the level of support abroad "does not meet expectations of the President’s Office", interest in the ministry’s mission has diminished.

A recent scandal involving Chernyshov has also jeopardised his political career. Oleksii Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion for abuse of office and receiving an unlawful benefit on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

"Not long ago, he was even among the candidates to replace the prime minister. Now, no one dares keep him in the Cabinet. Finding someone willing to risk their reputation by taking over the Ministry of National Unity after such a scandal will be difficult. That’s why there’s a high likelihood that Chernyshov’s ministry will be quietly merged with the Foreign Ministry or another agency," the article states.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!