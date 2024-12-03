All Sections
Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 3 December 2024, 15:08
Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity
Oleksii Chernyshov. Source: Facebook

The Ukrainian parliament appointed Oleksii Chernyshov as Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for National Unity of Ukraine on 3 December. 

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Details: The decision was supported by 237 members of the parliament.  

Zhelezniak added that the key issue now is how the ministry’s regulations and budget will be approved: "At present, only UAH 150 million [about US$3.6 million] has been allocated for the integration agency, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy."

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the newly-established Ministry for Ukrainian Unity may be led by Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Group, the largest national oil and gas company in Ukraine. 
  • On 19 November, President Zelenskyy revealed plans to establish the Ministry for Ukrainian Unity, which will focus, among other things, on facilitating the return of Ukrainian citizens. He also announced that the nomination for the ministry's head would be made by the end of the year.
  • From 2020 to 2022, Chernyshov served as the Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

