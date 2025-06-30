All Sections
Drone strike on Kryvyi Rih: Russians hit area near military enlistment office

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 30 June 2025, 12:46
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian drones have struck an area near the building of a military enlistment office in the city of Kryvyi Rih during a drone attack on the morning of 30 June.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ground Forces Command

Quote: "Thanks to timely security measures taken upon receiving the air-raid warning signal, no military personnel or civilian staff were injured or killed. The institution was not conducting public appointments during the alert, and all personnel were in shelter."

Details: Sadly, civilians near the site of the attack have sustained injuries.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

Background: Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 30 June. Early reports indicated that three civilians had been injured. 

