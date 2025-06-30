Drone strike on Kryvyi Rih: Russians hit area near military enlistment office
Russian drones have struck an area near the building of a military enlistment office in the city of Kryvyi Rih during a drone attack on the morning of 30 June.
Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ground Forces Command
Quote: "Thanks to timely security measures taken upon receiving the air-raid warning signal, no military personnel or civilian staff were injured or killed. The institution was not conducting public appointments during the alert, and all personnel were in shelter."
Details: Sadly, civilians near the site of the attack have sustained injuries.
Emergency services are working at the scene, and the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.
Background: Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 30 June. Early reports indicated that three civilians had been injured.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!