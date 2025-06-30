Russians pushed further away from Sumy near Ukraine-Russia border – Ukraine's General Staff

The situation on the Sumy front on the map. Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that the situation along the Ukrainian side of the border between Sumy Oblast and Russia has stabilised, with Russian forces pushed further away from the city of Sumy as Ukrainian troops advanced near the village of Oleksiivka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The situation has now stabilised. The enemy's advance has been stopped along the line Yunakivka-Yablunivka-Novomykolaivka-Oleksiivka-Kindrativka-the Russian border-a bridgehead on Russian soil in the Glushkovo district of Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Our troops are holding their positions along the designated line and preparing for counteroffensive actions to expel Russian forces. As a result of successful actions, the village of Andriivka has been liberated. Moreover, our units have advanced near Oleksiivka, pushing the enemy further from Sumy."

Details: The General Staff stated that Russian forces have deployed their most capable brigades in the area and are using long-range artillery, aircraft and attack drones.

Background: On 22-23 June, Russian tubed artillery struck the village of Pishchane, located just outside the city of Sumy. The impact site is less than one kilometre from the city border.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!