Trump's special envoy says it's Russia that is delaying peace talks

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 30 June 2025, 21:58
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has said that it is Russia, not the United States or Ukraine, that is dragging its feet in the search for a peaceful settlement to the full-scale war it started.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Details: Kellogg quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who had said that the further course of peace talks depended on the position of Ukraine and the United States.

"Peskov's recent comments on the state of negotiations are Orwellian. Russian claims that it is the US and Ukraine stalling peace talks are unfounded," he said.

Kellogg emphasised that the US president has consistently and persistently advocated for progress in ending the war.

"We urge an immediate ceasefire and a move to trilateral talks to end the war. Russia cannot continue to stall for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine," he added.

Background:

  • As is known, representatives from Kyiv and Moscow held two meetings in Istanbul which resulted in the resolution of purely humanitarian issues, but not a ceasefire.
  • The last round of meetings in Istanbul took place on 2 June. At that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine its memorandum with a set of ultimatums that were unacceptable from the outset.
  • Despite this, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was ready for the next meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

