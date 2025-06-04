All Sections
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 June 2025, 15:48
42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade. Stock photo: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a missile strike on one of the training units belonging to the Ukrainian Ground Forces in Poltava Oblast on Wednesday 4 June.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The command reports that the strike has left personnel injured.

At the time of the attack, military personnel were at the training ground, undertaking training tasks.

Quote: "Thanks to timely security measures, including the dispersal of personnel, the use of shelters and adherence to protocols during an air raid, a large number of casualties were prevented."

Details: A special commission has been established to investigate the circumstances of the incident and assess the damage. Its findings will be unveiled upon completion of the investigation.

Background:

  • On 1 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 60.
  • Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resigned that same day due to the tragedy, noting that as commander, he had been unable to fully ensure that his orders were carried out.
  • Subsequently, Drapatyi had stated that he would remain in service, as he had spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received an assignment from him.

Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
