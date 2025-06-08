Children's railway instructor dies from injuries after Russian strike on Kharkiv

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 7 June 2025. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Volodymyr Kovtun, an instructor at the children's railway, died in a hospital on the night of 7-8 June from injuries sustained in a Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv the previous day.

Source: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), on Facebook

Details: Kovtun had previously worked for Ukrzaliznytsia and remained an active member of the railway community after his retirement in 2022.

During the attack, Volodymyr was near the children’s railway. Despite the efforts of doctors, he could not be saved.

Quote: "Losses that you cannot accept… Volodymyr Kovtun – he no longer worked on the railway, retired in 2022, but before that, he worked here with the youngsters as a railway instructor. And that fateful evening, he was nearby. Doctors fought for his life, but he could not be saved – Volodymyr died of his injuries in hospital at night."

Background:

At around 17:35 on 7 June, Russia used four guided aerial bombs to attack the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

A 30-year-old Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) employee was killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 people had been injured. Meanwhile, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that 19 people were known to have been injured at the time.

Late on 7 June, Syniehubov said that a 62-year-old man had died in hospital as a result of the attack, noting that two others were in an extremely serious condition.

