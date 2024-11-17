Drones attack plant in Izhevsk working for Russia's Defence Ministry – photo, video
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 13:03
A drone attacked the Kupol plant in the city of Izhevsk, located in Udmurtia [a federal subject of the Russian Federation], on the night of 16-17 November. The plant is fulfilling orders for Russia's Defence Ministry.
Source: Radio Liberty; The Insider
Details: The Kupol electromechanical plant reportedly produces air defence systems and other military equipment.
The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on the facility in October for its participation in the Harpy UAV project.
Media reports indicate that this marks the first time a drone has attacked Udmurtia.
