Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 10 July 2025, 02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
A drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Reports emerged of Russian drones hitting and falling in several districts of the city of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 July. Casualties have also been reported.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from Tkachenko: "The first aftermath of the attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been reported. 

Early reports indicate a hit on a non-residential building and drone debris falling in an open area."

Details: Tkachenko also said that, according to early reports, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district had been attacked.

He added that debris had fallen in the courtyard of a residential building in the Darnytskyi district.

Later, Kyiv City Military Administration stated that drone debris had fallen near a petrol station in the Shevchenkivskyi district and on the roof of a residential building at a separate location.

Quote from Tkachenko: "A UAV fell on the roof of a residential building at another address in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Information on casualties is being gathered."

Updated: Klitschko reported that emergency services had been called out to the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

He and the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that fires had broken out in these districts.

Later, Klitschko reported that two people had been injured in the Solomianskyi district.

Kyiv City Military Administration said windows had been shattered in a residential building in the Podilskyi district as a result of the attack.

Drone debris reportedly fell in the Obolonskyi district.

Kyivdrones
