Two people injured in Russian drone strikes this morning

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 July 2025, 09:04
Two people injured in Russian drone strikes this morning
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two people were injured in Russian drone strikes on the city of Kherson on the morning of 10 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Two people were injured as a result of Russian UAV strikes in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at approximately 07:00."

Details: A 74-year-old man suffered blast injury and injuries to his legs and torso. He was hospitalised in a serious condition.

A 40-year-old man sustained blast injuries and leg injuries. His condition is assessed as moderate.

Background: Earlier, six people were reported to have been injured in Russian strikes on Kherson on the evening of 9 July and the night of 9-10 July.

