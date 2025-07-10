All Sections
Russia recruits migrants via Telegram for arson and sabotage in EU, Czech intelligence reports

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 10 July 2025, 15:03
Czech flags. Photo: Getty Images

Russia is hiring migrants from outside the European Union to commit crimes, spread fear and undermine trust in national governments.

Source: annual report for 2024 of the Czech intelligence service (BIS), cited by Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Czech intelligence officers stated that Russia is using Telegram to recruit potential agents to carry out various criminal activities, such as filming military bases or logistics hubs for military aid destined for Ukraine, or committing acts of arson.

The BIS noted that these actions, in addition to their primary goals of gathering information or causing damage, are also aimed at inflicting psychological harm.

Quote: "This includes weakening the cohesion of Western societies, spreading fear and uncertainty, undermining public trust in the state’s ability to protect its citizens, and increasing pressure to scale back support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression."

Details: Czech intelligence emphasised that in many cases the recruited agents do not know they are working for Russia, as they are hired through intermediaries.

In addition, the BIS highlighted that Moscow also spreads its influence through the Russian Orthodox Church in Czechia, which is fully loyal to the Kremlin.

Background:

  • Since 2022, Czechia has maintained its own list of individuals who support the Putin regime and imposes national sanctions against them. The list already includes the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Gundyayev (Patriarch Kirill); Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov and his son Felix; Russia’s chief missile designer Boris Obnosov and Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather.
  • Last year, Czechia declared Andrei Averyanov wanted. He was one of the highest-ranking GRU officers, responsible for the 2014 ammunition depot explosions in the town of Vrbětice.
  • On 2 April, the Czech government added Belarusian "journalist" Nataliya Sudlyankova and her handler from Russian military intelligence, Aleksei Shavrov, to the national sanctions list.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

