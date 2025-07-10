All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia wants to launch 1,000 drones daily, but Ukraine capable of intercepting them all

Roman Romaniuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 10 July 2025, 20:16
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has briefed Western partners on Russia's intention to ramp up drone attacks to 1,000 per day and stated that Ukraine already has effective countermeasures in place.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Rome

Quote: "Russia wants to launch 1,000 drones. But we will intercept them all. There are solutions – interceptor drones. If our partners take in everything I’ve shared and funding is allocated accordingly, we will be able to do it."

Details: Zelenskyy stated several manufacturers have already confirmed that they possess effective technology capable of countering Shahed drones.

Quote: "We have found a solution – we as a country. There are four Ukrainian companies and one US-Ukrainian company that produce the necessary drones. What we need now is to scale up production."

Background: Earlier, Zelensky reported that on the night of 9-10 July, Russia launched 18 missiles and around 400 drones against Ukraine, targeting mainly the capital and Kyiv Oblast.

