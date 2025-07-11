All Sections
Explosions rock Mykolaiv, fire breaks out

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 July 2025, 02:28
Explosions rock Mykolaiv, fire breaks out
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: DepositPhotos

Explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv during an air raid, followed by a fire breaking out, on the night of 10-11 July. 

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration  

Quote from Sienkevych at 02:20: "Explosions can be heard in Mykolaiv!"

Details: At 01:28, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv Oblast. 

After Sienkevych’s post, local media outlets and Telegram channels reported repeated explosions in the city.

Update: At around 03:00, Sienkevych reported new explosions in Mykolaiv.

Later, Kim said that a fire had broken out on the outskirts of the city.

