Explosions rock Mykolaiv, fire breaks out

Explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv during an air raid, followed by a fire breaking out, on the night of 10-11 July.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Sienkevych at 02:20: "Explosions can be heard in Mykolaiv!"

Details: At 01:28, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv Oblast.

After Sienkevych’s post, local media outlets and Telegram channels reported repeated explosions in the city.

Update: At around 03:00, Sienkevych reported new explosions in Mykolaiv.

Later, Kim said that a fire had broken out on the outskirts of the city.

