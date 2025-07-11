All Sections
Russians begin launching full-scale FPV drone strikes on frontline Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast

Olha Hlushchenko, Olha KyrylenkoFriday, 11 July 2025, 06:32
Dobropillia after FPV attacks. Photo: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the Russians launched over 100 FPV drones towards the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast in less than two days.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState project analysts stated that, based on updated data for 9 July and the night of 9-10 July, the Russians launched over 100 FPV drones towards Dobropillia.

DeepState previously reported that pilots from one of the brigades had recorded around 40 FPV drone strikes on Dobropillia on 9 July.

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy is blatantly targeting civilian facilities – cafés, shops, service stations, car washes and simply cars with civilians."

"As we mentioned earlier, one of the main enemy targets in this area is to get within fibre-optic FPV drone strike range in order to hunt logistics. Having reached a distance of 20 km along the Popiv Yar–Novotoretske–Razine line, the Russians are making full use of the opportunity to strike deep into the most vital and active logistical artery of Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Photos of attacked civilian cars were posted on social media.

They also show thick smoke rising above the city after the strikes.

Fires broke out in the city as a result of the FPV drone attack.

Reports on social media said that there had been many FPV drones. Burning cars can be seen and explosions heard in footage taken by eyewitnesses.

Previously, there had only been isolated FPV drone incidents in the city, but 9 July saw the first large-scale attack of this kind.

Dobropillia is a city in Donetsk Oblast's west, located over 20 km from the line of contact.

