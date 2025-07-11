US general urges NATO to boost long-range missiles to deter Russia – Reuters

US Major General John Rafferty has stated that NATO must bolster its arsenal of long-range missiles to deter Russia from attacking Europe.

Source: Rafferty in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rafferty was interviewed at a US military base in Wiesbaden, Germany.

He noted that the Russian armed forces are now larger than they were at the start of the war against Ukraine.

Quote from Rafferty: "And we know that they're going to continue to invest in long-range rockets and missiles and sophisticated air defences. So more alliance capability is really, really important."

Reuters reported that Rafferty recently completed his service as commander of the US Army’s 56th Artillery Command in Mainz-Kastel, Germany, which is preparing for the temporary deployment of US long-range missiles on European soil from 2026.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump has significantly altered his stance on military aid to Ukraine and his rhetoric regarding the Kremlin leader.

Background:

Recently, US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, using strong language to complain that he talks a lot of nonsense.

Trump is also expected to make an "important statement" on Russia on Monday 14 July.

