Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief rules out possibility of full Russian control over Donetsk Oblast this year

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 11 July 2025, 17:33
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has asserted that Russia will not be able to seize the entire Donetsk Oblast by the end of 2025.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Bloomberg 

Quote from Budanov: "It’s not realistic for Russia to seize all of Donetsk Oblast by the end of the year."

Details: Budanov notes that Russian troops "have a political goal to declare" that they entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and are tasked with creating another buffer zone up to 10 kilometres deep.

Budanov also said that a cessation of hostilities well before the end of the year is realistic. 

Quote: "Is it realistic to do so – yes. Is it difficult – no. It takes at least three sides: Ukraine, Russia and the US. And we will get to this position."

Background:

  • The DeepState analytical project reported that Russian forces occupied 556 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in June, marking the largest monthly figure in 2025.
  • On 1 July, for the first time since February, the General Staff's operational maps of the front line showed Russian advances in Sumy Oblast (North Slobozhanshchyna front).

