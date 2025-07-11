Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief rules out possibility of full Russian control over Donetsk Oblast this year

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has asserted that Russia will not be able to seize the entire Donetsk Oblast by the end of 2025.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Bloomberg

Quote from Budanov: "It’s not realistic for Russia to seize all of Donetsk Oblast by the end of the year."

Details: Budanov notes that Russian troops "have a political goal to declare" that they entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and are tasked with creating another buffer zone up to 10 kilometres deep.

Budanov also said that a cessation of hostilities well before the end of the year is realistic.

Quote: "Is it realistic to do so – yes. Is it difficult – no. It takes at least three sides: Ukraine, Russia and the US. And we will get to this position."

Background:

The DeepState analytical project reported that Russian forces occupied 556 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in June, marking the largest monthly figure in 2025.

On 1 July, for the first time since February, the General Staff's operational maps of the front line showed Russian advances in Sumy Oblast (North Slobozhanshchyna front).

