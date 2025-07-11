Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Two civilians were killed and six were injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 11 July.

Source: Anastasiia Miedvedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Russian troops attacked a residential area in the city of Pokrovsk on Friday morning. A 71-year-old woman sustained burns to her arms and legs at one of the affected houses. She was taken to hospital. The type of weapons used is being determined.

Russian forces also attacked a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone on a road near the town of Bilozerske. A 54-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman suffered multiple shrapnel wounds.

In addition, the Russians used a loitering drone to strike the village of Yampil in the Lyman hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Two men aged 49 and 53 were killed. A woman sustained a shrapnel wound and blast injury. She was taken to hospital.

A 48-year-old man was injured in the village of Andriivka in the Kramatorsk district as a result of an FPV drone strike. Russian troops also targeted the village of Zakitne with a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system. A 70-year-old woman was wounded and diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and blast injury. Several houses were damaged.

Quote: "A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

