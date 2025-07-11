Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys Russian crossing in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet has destroyed a Russian crossing in a temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with two strikes using high-precision aerial bombs.

Source: Ukrainian military news outlet Militarnyi with reference to a video from the Soniashnyk Telegram channel

Details: The report indicated that the strike had been conducted by a fighter jet armed with two US GBU-62 aerial bombs equipped with JDAM-ER planning and guidance kits.

Soniashnyk stated that such strikes became possible due to the systematic destruction of Russian air defence systems, in particular Buk surface-to-air missile systems, by Ukrainian defenders.

The video shows the aerial bombs hitting a temporary crossing erected at the site of a destroyed road bridge.

The location is of particular importance because it was the only bridge on the only good-quality asphalt road that supplies the Russian military grouping, which has resumed its offensive near the village of Kamianske since the end of June.

Over approximately three weeks of fighting, Russian forces managed to push Ukrainian units out of some positions beyond the Yanchekrak River, cross the dried-up reservoir left after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, take control of part of Kamianske and occupy the neighbouring villages of Stepove and Lobkove.

