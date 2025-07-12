All Sections
Two people injured in Russian morning attack on Kharkiv using guided bombs and drones

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 12 July 2025, 05:11
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian forces conducted a combined attack on the city of Kharkiv using guided aerial bombs and drones on the morning of 12 July. A critical infrastructure facility and residential buildings have been damaged and at least two people have been injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Syniehubov: "A strike with a guided bomb was recorded in a residential area in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. There is information about an injured person."

Details: Terekhov said that a group of Shahed drones was heading towards the city.

"Further strikes on Kharkiv are possible. Please be careful," he reported.

Updated: At 06:30, Terekhov wrote that 10 strikes had been conducted on the city: two with guided bombs and eight with Shahed drones.

The main strike impacted a non-residential facility, specifically a business that had not been in operation for several years. Warehouse buildings caught fire.

A Shahed drone also hit a critical infrastructure facility.

Windows were shattered in several residential buildings, city power lines were damaged and several cars were affected.

Syniehubov reported that two men, aged 33 and 55, had been injured in the attack. Both have been hospitalised.

Background: 

  • On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in several oblasts and the capital.
  • At around 04:00 on 12 July, during a large-scale drone attack, a Russian strike was recorded in Lviv.

