All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July rises

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 09:06
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July rises
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Another woman has died in hospital after the Russian strike on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, another woman who had been injured in the Russian strike on the Poltava hromada on 3 July died in hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The death toll has now risen to four: two people were confirmed dead immediately after the strike and two more died in hospital later.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 3 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian territory.
  • On the morning of 3 July, Russia attacked Poltava using drones. The strike targeted the buildings of Poltava's military enlistment office, causing fire.
  • Initial reports said that two people had been killed and 59 injured in the Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackPoltavamilitary enlistment office
Advertisement:
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
All News
attack
Russian strike on medical facility in Kherson Oblast: body found under rubble
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, business damaged
RECENT NEWS
12:10
updatedEight adults and child injured in Russian attack on Lviv
11:38
Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving one dead and several injured
11:13
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
10:59
Broken windows and damaged equipment: Russian attack damages buildings at Lviv Polytechnic National University – photo
10:51
Ukrainian foreign minister urges US and EU to hit Russia with sanctions after large-scale attack on Ukraine
10:20
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
10:07
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 26 missiles and 597 drones overnight – photos
09:32
Norway joins initiative to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity
09:06
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July rises
08:47
Hungarian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: