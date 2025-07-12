Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July rises

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Another woman has died in hospital after the Russian strike on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, another woman who had been injured in the Russian strike on the Poltava hromada on 3 July died in hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The death toll has now risen to four: two people were confirmed dead immediately after the strike and two more died in hospital later.

On the evening of 3 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian territory.

On the morning of 3 July, Russia attacked Poltava using drones. The strike targeted the buildings of Poltava's military enlistment office, causing fire.

Initial reports said that two people had been killed and 59 injured in the Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July.

