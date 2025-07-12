Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July rises
Saturday, 12 July 2025, 09:06
Another woman has died in hospital after the Russian strike on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Sadly, another woman who had been injured in the Russian strike on the Poltava hromada on 3 July died in hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The death toll has now risen to four: two people were confirmed dead immediately after the strike and two more died in hospital later.
Background:
- On the evening of 3 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian territory.
- On the morning of 3 July, Russia attacked Poltava using drones. The strike targeted the buildings of Poltava's military enlistment office, causing fire.
- Initial reports said that two people had been killed and 59 injured in the Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July.
