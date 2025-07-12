Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy currently considers Defence Minister Rustem Umierov the main – and so far the only – candidate for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source in the President’s Office noted that if Umierov is appointed ambassador, one of the current government officials is likely to be named the next minister of defence.

Advertisement:

Further government reshuffles will depend on who replaces Umierov, the source added.

Background:

On 10 July, President Zelenskyy confirmed plans to appoint a new ambassador to the US and acknowledged that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov may take on the role.

In June, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Zelenskyy had already made "certain personnel decisions" regarding changes to the leadership of some foreign missions, with announcements expected in July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!