All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 12:41
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Umierov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy currently considers Defence Minister Rustem Umierov the main – and so far the only – candidate for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source in the President’s Office noted that if Umierov is appointed ambassador, one of the current government officials is likely to be named the next minister of defence.

Advertisement:

Further government reshuffles will depend on who replaces Umierov, the source added.

Background: 

  • On 10 July, President Zelenskyy confirmed plans to appoint a new ambassador to the US and acknowledged that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov may take on the role.
  • In June, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Zelenskyy had already made "certain personnel decisions" regarding changes to the leadership of some foreign missions, with announcements expected in July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Rustem UmierovUSAZelenskyyMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:
Trump's recent remarks on Russia give hope to Europe – Financial Times
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
Rustem Umierov
Zelenskyy considers Ukraine's defence minister for post of ambassador to US: this will result in reshuffles in Ukrainian government
Marketplace for weapons DOT-Chain Defence launched in Ukraine
Ukraine's defence minister will not be dismissed – sources
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk
14:50
Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving three dead
14:20
Trump's recent remarks on Russia give hope to Europe – Financial Times
14:13
Two killed in Russian aerial bombing of Sumy Oblast
13:53
Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks
13:42
Russian artillery kills woman, injures two in Nikopol shelling
13:37
Ukraine's Air Force posts video showing operation of Skynex system against Russian Shahed drones
13:16
Russian attack on Chernivtsi kills Sniatyn City Council official
12:54
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
12:41
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: