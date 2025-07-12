All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Air Force posts video showing operation of Skynex system against Russian Shahed drones

Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 12 July 2025, 13:37
Ukraine's Air Force posts video showing operation of Skynex system against Russian Shahed drones
Skynex. Photo: breakingdefense

The Air Force of Ukraine has released a video showing the operation of the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system from Rheinmetall.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The military stressed that the time and place will remain secret but noted that the results of the destruction of Russian attack UAVs are impeccable.

Advertisement:

The video shows the destruction of seven drones.

Background: The Air Force of Ukraine reported that 344 aerial assets were shot down on the night of 11-12 July, in particular 319 Shaheds and 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number of injured rises to 26, three in critical condition – photos
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
air defence
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 26 missiles and 597 drones overnight – photos
Two people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets
RECENT NEWS
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number of injured rises to 26, three in critical condition – photos
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
16:08
Russian attacks claim three lives in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
15:15
Russia's fossil fuel revenues hit post-invasion low in second quarter of 2025
15:07
Chernivtsi mourns 25-year-old Diana Kravchenko killed in Russian attack overnight
14:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk
14:50
Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving three dead
14:20
Trump's recent remarks on Russia give hope to Europe – Financial Times
14:13
Two killed in Russian aerial bombing of Sumy Oblast
13:53
Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: