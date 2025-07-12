Ukraine's Air Force posts video showing operation of Skynex system against Russian Shahed drones
Saturday, 12 July 2025, 13:37
The Air Force of Ukraine has released a video showing the operation of the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system from Rheinmetall.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine
Details: The military stressed that the time and place will remain secret but noted that the results of the destruction of Russian attack UAVs are impeccable.
The video shows the destruction of seven drones.
Background: The Air Force of Ukraine reported that 344 aerial assets were shot down on the night of 11-12 July, in particular 319 Shaheds and 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
