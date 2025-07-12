Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk
Russian forces mounted new attacks on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday 12 July, injuring four civilians.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram
Details: Around 08:00, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the city, injuring a 69-year-old man.
Earlier, at approximately 01:00, a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone struck an apartment block, causing a fire. A 72-year-old man was injured, sustaining burns.
Around 02:00, the Russians struck the city again. The type of weapon used is still being established. A man and a woman were injured in the attack.
The Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast launched pre-trial investigations into these incidents under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, concerning violations of the laws and customs of war.
Background: On the night of 10-11 July, the Russians launched a strike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, causing significant damage to a hospital and injuring three people.
