Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk

The apartment block hit by the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces mounted new attacks on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday 12 July, injuring four civilians.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: Around 08:00, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the city, injuring a 69-year-old man.

Earlier, at approximately 01:00, a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone struck an apartment block, causing a fire. A 72-year-old man was injured, sustaining burns.

Around 02:00, the Russians struck the city again. The type of weapon used is still being established. A man and a woman were injured in the attack.

The Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast launched pre-trial investigations into these incidents under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, concerning violations of the laws and customs of war.

Background: On the night of 10-11 July, the Russians launched a strike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, causing significant damage to a hospital and injuring three people.

