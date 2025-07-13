All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Voronych exits his apartment building. Screenshot

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have carried out a special operation to eliminate the Russian agents who killed SSU Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv under orders from the FSB.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: SSU reports that its chief Vasyl Maliuk led the operation.

Quote from Maliuk: "The Russian FSB agent-combat group was pre-routed to Ukraine and three days ago committed the murder of an SSU employee, our brother-in-arms Colonel Ivan Voronych. According to the results of covert searches and active counterintelligence measures, the enemy lair was discovered. During the detention, they showed resistance and there was fire contact, so the scoundrels were eliminated."

Details: The investigation revealed that the murder was carried out by two individuals – a man and a woman. Their handler instructed them to track the SSU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes and later provided coordinates for a cache containing a suppressed pistol.

After committing the murder, the killers attempted to go into hiding. However, SSU and National Police personnel located them in Kyiv Oblast.

On the morning of 13 July, a special operation was conducted. The agent-combat group resisted detention, leading to an exchange of fire, and they were eliminated.

Background:

  • On 10 July, a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine was shot dead in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. An Ukrainska Pravda source stated that at around 09:00, a man approached Voronych and fired five targeted shots from a pistol, then fled the scene of the crime.
  • As a result of the shots, Voronych suffered multiple penetrating gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
  • The New York Times reported that Voronych had taken part in a number of special operations, including the killing of Russian militant Arsen Pavlov, alias Motorola, and led a unit that advanced into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in 2024.

