Russian drone attacks police vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four officers

Four police officers have been injured in a Russian FPV drone attack on the Kupiansk hromada of Kharkiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Quote: "The police officers sustained injuries in the course of performing their duties on the evening of 13 July in the territory of the Kupiansk municipal hromada.

An enemy drone hit a police service vehicle near one of the river crossings.

A district police officer, an officer from the patrol response unit of the Kupiansk District Police Department, and two officers from a special police regiment were injured in the blast. They were taken to hospital."

Details: A criminal investigation into a violation of the laws and customs of war has been opened under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

