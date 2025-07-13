Russian drone attacks medics evacuating injured person in Sumy Oblast

A Russian drone had attacked a group of Ukrainian medics while they were evacuating an injured person in Sumy Oblast, injuring two medical workers.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian drone had attacked a group of medics evacuating an injured civilian in the Stetskivskyi district.

After the strike on civilians, when medics were treating and evacuating an injured person, the enemy launched another attack, this time on a medical emergency team. Two paramedics are currently being examined in hospital."

Details: Later, Hryhorov confirmed that the injured medics had suffered an acute stress reaction.

In total, nine people had been injured throughout the day in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks. One civilian was killed.

