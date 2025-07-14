All Sections
Russian and Chinese foreign ministers' meeting: agree to respond jointly to challenges of changing world

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 14 July 2025, 04:50
Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi. Photo: RIA Novosti

The Russian and Chinese foreign ministers have discussed their relations with the United States and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, with both sides agreeing to "jointly respond to the challenges brought about by a turbulent and changing world".

Source: Reuters

Details: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday 13 July.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis [Russia's war against Ukraine]," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The importance of strengthening close coordination between the two countries in the international arena, including in the United Nations and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20 and APEC, was emphasised," the ministry added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that the close contact between the two countries aimed to "promote the development and revitalisation of each other, and jointly respond to the challenges brought about by a turbulent and changing world".

In addition, both sides "exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and the Iranian nuclear issue".

Lavrov is due to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China.

