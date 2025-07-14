Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has reported that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Monday 14 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Yermak on Telegram

Details: Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protection of civilians and enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the United States are among the topics the Ukrainian officials want to raise during Kellogg's visit.

"Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump and we support this approach," Yermak wrote.

Background:

Kellogg announced his visit to Ukraine during the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome. He stated that the visit will last a week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would continue working with the US side on a military level, including with Kellogg.

