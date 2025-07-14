All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 14 July 2025, 09:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has reported that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Monday 14 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Yermak on Telegram

Details: Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protection of civilians and enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the United States are among the topics the Ukrainian officials want to raise during Kellogg's visit.

Advertisement:

"Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump and we support this approach," Yermak wrote.

Background:

  • Kellogg announced his visit to Ukraine during the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome. He stated that the visit will last a week.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would continue working with the US side on a military level, including with Kellogg.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
Putin warns Trump he plans new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
EU agrees to cut price cap on Russian oil by 15% – Reuters
Senator Graham: You'll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
All News
USA
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
Trump may provide Ukraine with offensive weapons – Axios
Russian and Chinese foreign ministers' meeting: agree to respond jointly to challenges of changing world
RECENT NEWS
11:26
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and injuring four
11:13
Russian Shahed drones attack Sumy, striking educational facility and injuring people
10:39
FPV drones are attacking civilians. Could electronic warfare protect them?
09:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
08:44
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded
08:42
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video
08:17
Total of 212 combat clashes on battlefield, nearly half on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:51
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured
07:15
Putin warns Trump he plans new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
07:11
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: