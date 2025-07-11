All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 July 2025, 15:04
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Zelenskyy and Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has announced plans to visit Ukraine.

Source: Kellogg confirmed the trip in a comment to Novosti.LIVE, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He stated that he will arrive in Kyiv on Monday 14 June and the visit will last one week.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will be in Kyiv Monday, we’ll be there the whole week."

Background:

  • On Thursday 10 July, US representatives including President Trump’s envoy General Keith Kellogg, as well as Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, joined a meeting of the coalition of the willing for the first time.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the participation of US representatives in the meeting of the coalition of the willing as a crucial signal indicating the Trump administration’s support for Ukraine.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian MiG aircraft plant and design bureau
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, arms factories targeted – video
Russia must compensate Ukraine €500 billion, says Germany's Merz
All News
USA
Reuters: US-owned company seized by Russia plans to enter North Korean and Chinese markets
Ukraine's strategy for building security alliances amid geopolitical instability
Trump: NATO to pay for US weapons for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:09
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
17:45
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
17:36
EXPLAINERFour reasons why the risk of political violence in the US is rising sharply
17:33
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief rules out possibility of full Russian control over Donetsk Oblast this year
17:19
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base
16:59
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian MiG aircraft plant and design bureau
16:39
Norway to allocate almost US$2.5 million to support Ukraine's cyber resilience
16:36
US general urges NATO to boost long-range missiles to deter Russia – Reuters
16:36
North Korea supplies 40% of Russia's weapons – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
16:03
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: