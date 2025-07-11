Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week

Zelenskyy and Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has announced plans to visit Ukraine.

Source: Kellogg confirmed the trip in a comment to Novosti.LIVE, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He stated that he will arrive in Kyiv on Monday 14 June and the visit will last one week.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will be in Kyiv Monday, we’ll be there the whole week."

Background:

On Thursday 10 July, US representatives including President Trump’s envoy General Keith Kellogg, as well as Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, joined a meeting of the coalition of the willing for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the participation of US representatives in the meeting of the coalition of the willing as a crucial signal indicating the Trump administration’s support for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!