Slovak PM's party rejects Czech request to lift blockade of sanctions against Russia

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 14 July 2025, 16:21
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovakia has ignored Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's call to Robert Fico to unblock the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The party leadership has stated that it will not change its position.

Source: European Pravda, citing IDNES, which published a statement by Richard Takáč, deputy chairman of the ruling Smér-SD party.

Details: In his Facebook post, Takáč, who is also the Minister of Agriculture, published a concise statement in response to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's appeal to Robert Fico to support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which he is blocking by demanding a European plan to completely abandon gas from Russia.

"Slovakia will not automatically vote as needed by Brussels simply because the Czech prime minister wants us to. For me and the entire government, protecting our national interests is more important than political letters from Prague," the official wrote.

Background:

  • Last week, Fico said that he aims to reach an agreement with the European Commission by Tuesday 15 July on guarantees that Slovakia will not suffer from a complete rejection of Russian gas – and this, accordingly, will unblock the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
  • However, information has emerged that now not only Slovakia but also Malta is blocking the new sanctions package.

