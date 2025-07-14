All Sections
EU’s top diplomat Kallas: Trump's 50 days for Russia is "very long"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 14 July 2025, 20:31
EU’s top diplomat Kallas: Trump's 50 days for Russia is very long
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that the 50-day period US President Donald Trump has given Russia to arrange a peace deal is too long.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Telegraph

Details: On 14 July, after the US president promised sanctions against Russia if a peace deal is not reached by then, Kallas pointed out that 50 days is "a very long time".

Quote from Kallas: "Fifty days is a very long time if we see that they are killing innocent civilians, also every day."

Details: The top EU diplomat stressed, however, that the fact that Trump is "taking a strong stance on Russia" is "very positive".

Background:

  • On 14 June, Trump announced that the US and NATO have reached an agreement under which European allies will pay for US weapons for Ukraine.
  • Trump also announced that additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems are to be sent to Ukraine.

