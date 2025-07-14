Norway on US-NATO agreement on weapons for Ukraine: It's signal of unity

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide believes that the US decision to allow the sale of its weapons to NATO to support Ukrainian forces is a sign of unity.

Source: NTB, a Norwegian news agency, with reference to Espen Barth Eide, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian foreign minister said that US President Donald Trump's decision on military aid to Ukraine was an important moment for strengthening support.

He said that increased efforts, coordinated through NATO, would make support more targeted and sustainable and would send a clear signal to the Kremlin that they were united.

Eide noted that US military support for Ukraine is extremely important, especially in the areas of air defence and artillery.

The minister added that the US signalling its readiness to sell more weapons and air defence equipment to Ukraine was a positive development, and several European countries had expressed their willingness to help finance these steps.

Background:

On Monday 14 July, US President Donald Trump confirmed an agreement with NATO on the sale of weapons to be supplied to Ukraine. He said that the United States would sell the best military equipment worth billions of dollars.

He also stated that Ukraine would receive additional Patriot air defence systems in the near future.

