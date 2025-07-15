US asserts Ukraine will be prioritised in foreign arms sales

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has stated that the United States will prioritise European purchases intended for Ukraine when selling weapons abroad.

Source: Whitaker on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We make the best weapon systems in the world and everyone wants them. And we’re going to prioritise those [weapons – ed. ] going to Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Whitaker noted that, under the agreement announced on Monday by US President Donald Trump, Europe and Canada will pay for weapons manufactured in the United States.

He believes this decision on arms is also a signal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Background: On Monday 14 July, Trump announced a deal between the US and NATO under which American arms deliveries to Ukraine would be paid for by European allies. "We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything, the European nations know that, and we made a deal today… we are going to be sending them weapons, and they’re [NATO – ed.] going to be paying for them," Trump said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!