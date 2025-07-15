Trump says that despite disappointment, he is "not done" with Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that despite his disappointment with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he does not consider his relationship with him to be completely over.

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview Trump gave to the BBC

Details: Trump said he had thought that a deal with Russia was on the cards four times.

When the BBC asked whether he was "done" with Putin, the US president replied, "I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him."

Asked how Trump intends to get Putin to stop the bloodshed, the US president responded, "We are working at it."

However, Trump himself appears to be sceptical about future conversations with Putin.

"We'll have a great conversation. I'll say: 'That's good', I'll think we're close to getting it done, and then he'll knock down a building in Kyiv," the US president said.

Russia has stepped up its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, resulting in a record number of civilian casualties.

Background:

On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.

"We are very, very unhappy with them [with Russia – ed.]. We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs [tariffs against Russia’s trading partners – ed.]," he added.

Trump has also announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies will pay for American weapons supplied to Ukraine.

