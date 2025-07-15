All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force destroys 178 Russian drones, 23 UAVs strike 7 locations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 July 2025, 13:00
Air defence. Stock photo: Air Command Tsentr (Centre)

Russia attacked Ukraine with 267 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 14-15 July. Air defence forces have destroyed 178 drones and 23 UAV strikes have been recorded in seven locations.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on social media

Details: The Russian army started launching drones at 16:30 on 14 July. About 200 of them were Shahed drones.

Early reports indicate that the air defence had shot down 178 Russian Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east and centre of the country as of 13:00.

In addition, 66 decoy drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Besides, 23 attack UAVs strikes have been recorded in seven locations, and debris has fallen in nine locations.

