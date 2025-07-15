Battlefield situation will improve once corps enter action, says Ukrainian corps commander

Dmytro Voloshyn, Commander of the 8th Air Assault Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, believes that once Ukraine begins deploying full corps formations in combat, the battlefield situation will improve and preparations for an offensive will become possible.

Source: Voloshyn in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet Novynarnia

Quote: "Once the corps take up their positions, improvements on the battlefield will be noticeable almost immediately. Each commander will begin to stand by their soldiers, investing all resources in them and taking responsibility for their lives and health."

Advertisement:

Details: He said he hopes that as the corps are deployed to carry out missions shortly, a number of military units could be freed up and prepared for offensive actions.

Voloshyn believes that under such conditions and upon receiving orders from military command, "we’ll start hitting somewhere".

Quote: "There are all the preconditions to strike somewhere. The enemy is not concentrating its forces along the entire front line. There are several sections where they are not focusing their efforts. That’s where we need to try to hit them."

Details: Voloshyn added that the corps are currently staffed well enough to carry out missions effectively. "To be honest, I spoke to other officers because I was very concerned about staffing – I wanted 100%. I don’t have 100%, but now I understand that such staffing levels would be utopian at this point," he said.

Background: On 25 April, a new military command unit started operation within Ukraine’s Armed Forces – the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces. The 8th Corps includes combat brigades that became legendary during the Anti-Terrorist Operation and Joint Forces Operation, as well as those that were formed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. [The ATO or Anti-Terrorist Operation is a term used from 2014 to 2018 by the media, the government of Ukraine and the OSCE to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!