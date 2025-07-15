All Sections
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 July 2025, 18:05
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that media reports on the recent conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding a potential strike on Moscow were taken out of context.

Source: Leavitt in a comment to US news magazine Newsweek, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Financial Times and The Washington Post wrote that during a recent conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump asked whether Kyiv could strike Moscow and St Petersburg.

A source told the FT that the US president urged Ukraine to "make them [Russia] feel the pain" and push them towards peace negotiations.

According to The Washington Post, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine could strike the Russian capital if provided with the necessary weapons.

Commenting on these reports, Leavitt accused the Financial Times of "taking words wildly out of context to get clicks".

"President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing. He's working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war," she added.

Background: 

  • On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.
  • Trump has also announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies will pay for American weapons supplied to Ukraine.

